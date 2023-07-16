Composed by Maïa Lernout and Karine Dubreuil, Gentleman Society unveils a captivating scent, at the heart of which a wild narcissus flower is crossed by a deep woody accord.

It was in 1975 that Hubert de Givenchy created the legendary Givenchy Gentleman fragrance, and now, almost 50 years later, the Parisian brand is reimagining this iconic eau de parfum in a new avatar: the Givenchy Gentleman Society.

Composed by Maïa Lernout and Karine Dubreuil, Gentleman Society unveils a captivating scent, at the heart of which a wild narcissus flower is crossed by a deep woody accord.

Housed in a sophisticated, sculptural, bottle, this unusual fragrance also features juniper berries from Croatia, combined with cardamom from Guatemala, as well as a quartet of vetivers hailing from Haiti, Madagascar, and Uruguay.

