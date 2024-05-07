Meryem Uzerli was one of the speakers at the WE Convention, a conference organized by the Dubai-based women's empowerment community Women's Empowerment (WE) Council on April 20-21, 2024.

Held at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai under the theme "Big Goals, Bold Choices," this year's edition of the WE Convention featured more than 100 speakers, 2,000 attendees, 23 sessions on the main stage, 12 roundtable discussions, and 42 one-on-one coaching sessions.

We caught up with Uzerli on the sidelines of the event to hear her thoughts about managing success and failure in life and business.

To watch our full interview with Uzerli, check out the video.

