#EntMETalks: Actress Meryem Uzerli Shares Her Views On Success And Failure Meryem Uzerli was one of the speakers at the WE Convention, a conference organized by the Dubai-based women's empowerment community Women's Empowerment (WE) Council on April 20-21, 2024.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

German-Turkish actress Meryem Uzerli, known for her role as Hürrem Sultan in one of the most successful Turkish series "Muhtesem Yüzyil" (The Magnificent Century), was one of the speakers at the WE Convention, a conference organized by the Women's Empowerment (WE) Council, a Dubai-based women's empowerment community, on April 20-21, 2024.

Held at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai under the theme "Big Goals, Bold Choices," this year's edition of the WE Convention featured more than 100 speakers, 2,000 attendees, 23 sessions on the main stage, 12 roundtable discussions, and 42 one-on-one coaching sessions.

We caught up with Uzerli on the sidelines of the event to hear her thoughts about managing success and failure in life and business.

To watch our full interview with Uzerli, check out the video.

