Held at Atlantis The Royal in Dubai under the theme "Big Goals, Bold Choices," the WE Convention 2024 gathered participants from over 75 countries.

Mila Smart Semeshkina, founder of the Women's Empowerment (WE) Council, a Dubai-based women's empowerment community, aimed for its flagship conference, WE Convention, whose second annual edition was held in Dubai on April 20-21, 2024, "to stand out from other events." And these words now certainly ring true when knowing the results that the conference achieved- more than 100 speakers, 2,000 attendees, 23 sessions on the main stage, 12 roundtable discussions, and 42 one-on-one coaching sessions.

Her Highness Sheikha Mozah bint Marwan Al Maktoum attending the WE Convention 2024. Source: WE Convention

"Our goal was to create a valuable platform for learning, finding your path, and gaining inspiration- and we succeeded," said Semeshkina. "I look forward to seeing all the participants return next year to share the amazing results they have achieved. I would also be delighted to welcome some of you to the stage. Because we are women, and we can achieve anything!"

The 23 sessions that took place on the main stage addressed a broad spectrum of topics from female leadership to artificial intelligence, from financial independence to the metaverse, from career advice to personal branding and style. In addition, the 12 roundtable discussions, each lasting 50 minutes, explored pressing business and societal issues, allowing attendees to delve deeper into areas of interest, perfect their skills, explore new developmental avenues, and express their creativity.

A session at the 2024 edition of the WE Convention. Source: WE Convention

A total of 42 one-on-one coaching sessions were conducted by industry professionals in the Mentoring Zone, powered by the Female Factor, a global community for future female leaders. Furthermore, the Serenity Corner by Whispers of Serenity Clinic of Oman provided a wellbeing pit stop, offering a space to pause, recharge, and prepare for new opportunities.

The WE Council has already opened the pre-registrations for the 2025 edition of the WE Convention here.

Check out the special edition of Entrepreneur Middle East that was created for the 2024 edition of the WE Convention here.

