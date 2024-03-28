Maria Sharapova, Carla Bruni, And Meryem Uzerli Among Influential Speakers Set To Headline WE Convention 2024 In April In Dubai

The Women's Empowerment Council is getting ready to host the two-day International Women's Empowerment Convention 2024 in Dubai, offering inspiring narratives, expert business insights, and extensive networking opportunities.

More than 2,000 enterprising women are expected to converge on Dubai for the second edition of the international Women's Empowerment Convention 2024 (WE Convention 2024), which is set to place at Atlantis The Royal, Dubai from April 20-21, 2024.

Organized by the Women's Empowerment Council, a global community of women leaders championing personal and professional growth, the event is supported by partners like Lectera.com, TikTok, EIRINE, KraftHeinz, and Better Ask Anna. Entrepreneur Middle East is an Ecosystem Partner for the event.

The event's agenda features more than 100 speakers, with noteworthy names including H.H. Sheikha Mozah bint Marwan Al Maktoum (Captain Pilot, Dubai Police Airwing), H.H. Sheikha Dr. Shamma bint Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan (Chairperson of the Board of Directors, Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalid Al Nahyan Cultural and Educational Institutions), H.H. Sayyida Basma Al Said (mental health clinical counselor and founder of Whispers of Serenity), H.H. Sheikha Jawaher Bint Khalifa Al Khalifa (Chairperson, FUTURE8 and Board Member, NFINITY Group), Maria Sharapova (world-class tennis champion, investor and entrepreneur), Carla Bruni (singer, supermodel and the former first lady of France ), Karen Wazen (digital entrepreneur), Meryem Uzerli (actress), and many more.

"This year, our array of speakers from real-world business will showcase women who have pioneered their professions, irrespective of privilege, including those who began from scratch or underwent self-reinvention," says Mila Smart Semeshkina, founder of the Women's Empowerment Council. "My vision is for each participant to leave the WE Convention not just fully inspired to embrace positive change, but also equipped with a definitive action plan for their advancement."

A scene from the 2023 edition of the WE Convention. Image courtesy WE Convention.

Embracing the theme "Big Goals, Bold Choices," the WE Convention 2024 will concentrate on strategies for women to augment their earnings, and realize business and career ambitions through empowerment and education.

This year's event also introduces an array of workshops and round-table discussions to run in tandem with the principal program. It will also present exclusive thematic zones addressing vital topics such as mental health, financial independence, and personal style, among others.

A select group of speakers and premium ticket holders will also attend a gala dinner on April 21, 2024 at the Armani Hotel Dubai. The evening's itinerary includes a red carpet arrival, musical performances, a gourmet meal, high-level networking opportunities, and unparalleled views of the Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Fountain.

