The Executive Selection: Lootah Perfumes

From floral and woody, to fresh and spicy, there's a scent here for every home.

UAE-based fragrance brand Lootah Perfumes has debuted the Barjeel collection, a line of home fragrances evoking the iconic scents that are synonymous with the UAE.

The range, which features four scents, is inspired by memories of crowded spice souqs, fresh shorelines, earthy sands, and floral aromas of Emirati gardens.

Aptly named Al Rams Dust, Jumeirah Breeze, Liwa Rose and Bastakiya Scent, these four fragrances offer a wide range of notes including bergamot, vanilla, saffron, patchouli, and more.

