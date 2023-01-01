The Executive Selection: Lootah Perfumes

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

UAE-based fragrance brand Lootah Perfumes has debuted the Barjeel collection, a line of home fragrances evoking the iconic scents that are synonymous with the UAE.

Lootah Perfumes

The range, which features four scents, is inspired by memories of crowded spice souqs, fresh shorelines, earthy sands, and floral aromas of Emirati gardens.

Image courtesy Lootah Perfumes.

Aptly named Al Rams Dust, Jumeirah Breeze, Liwa Rose and Bastakiya Scent, these four fragrances offer a wide range of notes including bergamot, vanilla, saffron, patchouli, and more.

Image courtesy Lootah Perfumes.

From floral and woody, to fresh and spicy, there's a scent here for every home.

Related: An Eye For Style: Tom Ford