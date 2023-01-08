Form And Function: Sacoor Brothers Autumn/Winter 2022

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

European fashion retailer Sacoor Brothers' Autumn/Winter 2022 line is all about contemporary yet impactful fluid silhouettes, cosy essentials, and statement layers.

Sacoor Brothers

From standout printed pieces inspired by vacations, to athleisure sets and elevated basics, the collection fuses functionality and elegance, without forgetting comfort.

Image courtesy Sacoor Brothers.

The collection also features pieces that blur the boundaries between lounge, work and casualwear, as well as tweed sport coats and preppy cardigans.

Image courtesy Sacoor Brothers.

The season's blazers crafted in wool feature the brand's signature fit, allowing them to be spontaneously mixed and matched for a pitch deck meeting, or an afternoon brunch during the holidays.

Image courtesy Sacoor Brothers.

Simplicity, quality, and design continue to blend together in these earthy and neutral tones chosen by Sacoor Brothers.

Related: The Executive Selection: Lootah Perfumes