The Executive Selection: Byredo Mojave Ghost Originally released in 2014, Mojave Ghost is one of Byredo's most loved fragrances.

Byredo

Originally released in 2014, Mojave Ghost is one of Byredo's most loved fragrances, and the European luxury brand is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a multipart campaign featuring model Amelia Gray, as seen through the lens of photographer Harley Weir.

Image courtesy Byredo.

Inspired by the untamed beauty of the Mojave Desert, Mojave Ghost captures the essence of transformation and resilience, and Byredo founder and Creative Director Ben Gorham's vision for it is portrayed through Gray's intimate interaction with the mohavea confertiflora, the ghost flower at the core of this scent.

Image courtesy Byredo.

As for the fragrance itself, it opens with sweet notes of fresh Jamaican nesberry and ambrette seeds, with a powerful heart that has powdery violet unfurling to reveal the floral punch of magnolia and sensual sandalwood. At the base, warming musk rounds out vetiver and cedarwood, leaving one with an olfactive sensation that leaves the raw, untamed spirit of the desert lingering on the skin.

