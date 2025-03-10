You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Phoenix Group PLC, a UAE-based global cryptocurrency, blockchain and next-generation digital infrastructure company, has announces that its co-founder and CEO Munaf Ali has significantly increased his stake in the company, reaffirming his strong belief in its prospects and long-term growth trajectory.

Since the public disclosure on ADX on November 18, 2024, Ali has acquired over 20 million ordinary shares of Phoenix Group through direct market purchases. This substantial investment highlights his deep confidence in the Company's growth potential and his commitment to aligning executive interests with those of shareholders.

"As we enter a year of high-impact expansion, I firmly believe in Phoenix Group's long-term potential, as these purchases show," said Ali, in a statement following the announcement. "Increasing my holding in the Company reflects my belief in our differentiated strategy, high quality operations, and future growth. Phoenix Group is at the forefront of digital asset mining, and as a Board we remain fully focused on delivering growth and sustainable value creation for our shareholders."

Phoenix Group will be participating in the Cantor Global Technology Conference in New York City, USA, on March 11-12, 2025. The engagement is expected to provide the company with an opportunity to interact with leading US institutional investors and strategic partners, further reinforcing the Group's presence in the American market.

Additionally, Phoenix Group continues to evaluate the potential for a future US listing, aligning with its ongoing expansion into the North American bitcoin mining sector. The company's investments in the States reflect a broader strategy to scale its high-margin self-mining operations and diversify its geographic footprint in 2025 and beyond.