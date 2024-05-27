Check out our conversations with Husein Salem, CEO of Ohana Development, Elie Saab Jr., CEO and Member of the Board of Directors of Elie Saab Group, and Mustafa Sammak, COO of Ohana Developers.

Entrepreneur Middle East TV was present at the May launch of the Elie Saab Waterfront, the luxurious residential tower being developed by UAE-headquartered Ohana Development, which has been billed as the first branded residence to be situated on Abu Dhabi's Al Reem Island.

The Elie Saab Waterfront project, which brings together Ohana Development's established record of excellence in sustainable, high-quality construction with legendary fashion icon Elie Saab's timeless aesthetic, is set to be a testament to visionary design. As a reflection of the dynamic spirit of inspired living, the project's launch thus celebrated a unique blend of haute couture and architectural excellence, drawing inspiration from the fluidity of ocean waves, as well as the timeless elegance of fashion.

At the event, we conducted exclusive interviews with key figures behind this project, including Husein Salem, CEO of Ohana Development, Elie Saab Jr., CEO and Member of the Board of Directors of Elie Saab Group, and Mustafa Sammak, COO of Ohana Developers. Check out our conversations with each of them to learn more about this 39-floor tower, which, when completed in Q1 2027, will feature 174 luxurious apartments.

