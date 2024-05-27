Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

UAE-Headquartered Ohana Development Launches Elie Saab Waterfront, The First Branded Residence On Abu Dhabi's Al Reem Island Check out our conversations with Husein Salem, CEO of Ohana Development, Elie Saab Jr., CEO and Member of the Board of Directors of Elie Saab Group, and Mustafa Sammak, COO of Ohana Developers.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Entrepreneur Middle East TV was present at the May launch of the Elie Saab Waterfront, the luxurious residential tower being developed by UAE-headquartered Ohana Development, which has been billed as the first branded residence to be situated on Abu Dhabi's Al Reem Island.

The Elie Saab Waterfront project, which brings together Ohana Development's established record of excellence in sustainable, high-quality construction with legendary fashion icon Elie Saab's timeless aesthetic, is set to be a testament to visionary design. As a reflection of the dynamic spirit of inspired living, the project's launch thus celebrated a unique blend of haute couture and architectural excellence, drawing inspiration from the fluidity of ocean waves, as well as the timeless elegance of fashion.

At the event, we conducted exclusive interviews with key figures behind this project, including Husein Salem, CEO of Ohana Development, Elie Saab Jr., CEO and Member of the Board of Directors of Elie Saab Group, and Mustafa Sammak, COO of Ohana Developers. Check out our conversations with each of them to learn more about this 39-floor tower, which, when completed in Q1 2027, will feature 174 luxurious apartments.

Related: From Sports To Entrepreneurship: World-Class Tennis Champion Maria Sharapova On Venturing Into The World Of Business
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Growth Strategies

Igniting Innovation: Qatar's Startup Ecosystem Is A Rising Hub For Entrepreneurial Growth In The Middle East

When compared with its GCC counterparts, Qatar has a relatively fresher market, and it has been actively making efforts in working towards evolving its landscape, which is creating a favorable environment for startups.

By Paulina Zalewska- Dzieciuchowicz
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Growth Strategies

From Romance To Revenue: Four Rules To Remember When Running A Business With Your Spouse

Working in the same line of business and sharing matching objectives makes it easy for both to understand when success is reached, and both can share a sense of job satisfaction together.

By Sarah Lindsay
Entrepreneurs

Big Goals, Bold Choices: Emon Shakoor, Founder And CEO, Blossom Accelerator

"There are constantly new obstacles that no one can prepare you for, and it is 100% the responsibility of the CEO to constantly mitigate challenges, risks, and ensure sustainability and continuity."

By Tamara Pupic
Growth Strategies

Steering Success For A New Era: The Project Management Office At Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund

It is time to reflect on where the science and art of project management stands as a means for navigating complex projects in the ever-changing dynamics of the global economy.

By Areej Naqshbandi
Women Entrepreneur®

Packaging Happiness: The Happy Box Founder Jumana Al Darwish Reflects On 10 Years Of Being An Entrepreneur

"I look back at this journey of growth, and I'm like, 'Wow.' This is a dream, a leap of faith, which has materialized into a potential legacy."

By Aby Sam Thomas