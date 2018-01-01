Greg Besner

Greg is the founder and CEO of CultureIQ, a culture management software company. A veteran entrepreneur and adjunct professor at NYU Stern Business School professor, Greg has founded several successful companies.

 

What Your Company Meetings Say About Your Culture
Meetings are such a frequent occurrence in companies that they are a great time for encouraging new behaviors and driving culture change.
4 min read
By the Numbers: Here's What It Takes to Be a Top Company Culture (Infographic)
From industry type to company age, we reveal the data behind the companies that made our Top Company Cultures list
3 min read
Why We Should be Focusing on Culture Management
In the same way that you measure if your marketing campaigns are effective and tweak accordingly, you should assess if your culture is working so that you know how to direct your management efforts.
3 min read
Here Are 4 Ways to Develop a Culture of Respect and Trust
When developing a productive culture, what matters isn't the perks and management tricks; it's having your staff treat one other like people.
4 min read
Why Company Culture Is More Important Than Ever
Company culture is more important than ever, as it's quickly proving to be a 'must-have' rather than a 'nice-to-have.'
4 min read
Entrepreneurs Need to Focus on Culture, Not Perks
Instead of focusing on offering the latest perks, business leaders and entrepreneurs should prioritize cultural elements around employee engagement.
5 min read
The 10 Company Culture Metrics You Should Be Tracking Right Now
Using these qualities as metrics to track, business leaders can finally understand whether their company is on the path to culture success.
5 min read
5 Leadership Lessons From Being a Student Again
From leading to learning: Why ongoing learning is the key to success as an entrepreneur and leader.
4 min read
Nurturing Healthy Company Culture Can Yield Unpredictable Benefits
Only an enthusiastic, inspired team will build a truly great company.
6 min read
