The collaboration is centered on the brands' shared belief in experimental craftsmanship.

French haute couture house Maison Margiela has joined hands with global fashion eyewear brand Gentle Monster to bring out a genderless eyewear line (which includes sunglasses and spectacles) that encompasses 11 designs across numerous colorways.

Image courtesy Maison Margiela.

A collaboration centered on the brands' shared belief in experimental craftsmanship, its designs have been structured in acetate, and they have been interpreted in glossy colors and effects spanning black, white, grey, cream, transparent, and tortoiseshell.

