Craftsmanship and innovation -the values that define both companies, each a leader in its own field- are being celebrated in this exclusive collaboration.

Italian brands Tod's and Automobili Lamborghini have come together to launch a line of luxury leather goods, shoes, apparel, and accessories.

Craftsmanship and innovation -the values that define both companies, each a leader in its own field- are being celebrated in this exclusive collaboration, and it has been kicked off with a men's and women's footwear collection featuring two models: the iconic Tod's Gommino as well as the sneaker, available in yellow, green, and blue.

For this line, the Gommino is characterized by a new design inspired by the livery of Lamborghini's super sports cars, and the tubular band work enhances the aerodynamic appeal, creating movement and elegance.

Look out for the soles too- the distinctive rubber pebbles are larger, matching the color of the heel or the upper part. Suffice to say you'll be the cynosure of all eyes when you step out wearing them!

