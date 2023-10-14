You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Looking for a way to jazz up your suit?

Then consider investing in this Praying Mantis brooch from the Turkey-based jewelry label, Begüm Khan.

Image courtesy Begüm Khan.

The Praying Mantis is the newest addition to Begüm Khan's Icons collection, which is known for introducing a variety of animals with distinct characteristics to the high fashion scene, and this particular design is an ode to the creature that's a symbol for strength and independence in different cultures around the world.

Pinning this brooch to your suit will thus certainly up your style quotient- and it's probably one of the easiest ways to spruce up your look as well.

Related: Decoding The New Workplace Dress Code