The Executive Selection: Begüm Khan The Praying Mantis is the newest addition to Begüm Khan's Icons collection.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Begüm Khan

Looking for a way to jazz up your suit?

Then consider investing in this Praying Mantis brooch from the Turkey-based jewelry label, Begüm Khan.

Image courtesy Begüm Khan.

The Praying Mantis is the newest addition to Begüm Khan's Icons collection, which is known for introducing a variety of animals with distinct characteristics to the high fashion scene, and this particular design is an ode to the creature that's a symbol for strength and independence in different cultures around the world.

Pinning this brooch to your suit will thus certainly up your style quotient- and it's probably one of the easiest ways to spruce up your look as well.

Related: Decoding The New Workplace Dress Code
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Related Topics

Style Lifestyle

Most Popular

See all
Business News

Disney World and Disneyland Are Hiking Ticket Prices. Here's How Much and When It Goes Into Effect.

The price hikes come on the heels of a relatively flat Q3 2023.

By Emily Rella
Business News

Why Chick-fil-A Employees Never Say 'You're Welcome'

A lesson in gratitude and communication for all employees and entrepreneurs.

By Gene Marks
Business News

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon Says 'This May Be the Most Dangerous Time the World Has Seen in Decades'

JPMorgan Chase's third-quarter earnings report was released on Friday.

By Sam Silverman
Leadership

Young Workers Don't Want to Become Managers — and This Study Uncovers the Reason Why.

The average person has no interest in becoming a manager anymore, and the missing middle is putting companies at risk.

By Ryan Wong
By Aytekin Tank
News and Trends

LEAP 2023 Announces KSA Tech Investments Of US$580 Million To Add To The $9 Billion Announced At The Event's Launch

The latest string of investments will be allocated across a plethora of sectors to help Saudi Arabia make greater strides towards digital transformation.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff