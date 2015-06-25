My Queue

Productivity

Get More Done by Following 'The Productivity Diet' (Infographic)

Get More Done by Following 'The Productivity Diet' (Infographic)
Image credit: Shutterstock
VIP Contributor
Founder, Uber Brands
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Your productivity is directly impacted by what you eat. If you want both your mind and body to perform at optimal levels then you need to practice good nutrition. 

It sounds great, but what does “good nutrition” mean?

With so much conflicting diet and health information online, it can leave you with more questions than answers most of the time.

Related: 10 High Impact Foods That Will Boost Your Energy and Make It Last

What is a good mid-day snack to maintain high energy levels? Not candy bars and Red Bull -- unless you want to trigger a blood sugar spike followed by a crash.

What we eat as well as when we eat it contributes to high productivity, and that’s why EBOC teamed up with HubSpot to create the infographic below, highlighting the food types that will help you maintain high energy levels and productivity throughout your day.

Use this as a guide to help you make better food choices, and don’t forget that every person will have different dietary needs -- so consult your doctor or healthcare professional.

Related: 12 Ways to Eat Healthy No Matter How Busy You Are

