Money

What Investors Look For When Evaluating Your Pitch: HRH Prince Khaled Bin Alwaleed Bin Talal

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
What Investors Look For When Evaluating Your Pitch: HRH Prince Khaled Bin Alwaleed Bin Talal
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
Founder and Chief Executive Officer, KBW Ventures
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

When evaluating a pitch, here is what HRH Prince Khaled Bin Alwaleed Bin Talal looks for in your business model. Some of the investors we featured look at early-stage and even ideation, others only consider large-scale models. At the core of the matter is that a pitch is a pitch, and you’ll notice that these investors all mention a few essential points... like how much drive and motivation you and your co-founders have to make your business work. Does your enterprise have what (and who) it takes to secure funds?

“During a pitch I expect to hear more than I see... All the fancy graphics just distract from the business; I hate PowerPoint presentations. I’m looking for a few things.

1. HOW INVOLVED ARE THE FOUNDERS? I want to know if they are involved in the day-to-day operations or are they just handing things off to the CEO?

2. HOW MUCH RISK ARE THEY TAKING? Are they investing personally and how much?

3. HOW MUCH CAN I PERSONALLY CONTRIBUTE TO THE BUSINESS? Can I do any good, in terms of besides just being an investor and injecting capital; can I help them grow and expand to other countries?

4. HOW LONG HAVE THEY BEEN UP AND RUNNING? I’ll need to know where they are in their business- are they in the profit stage? And does the company have debt?

5. CAN THE BUSINESS SCALE? Who is their target market? Where do they want to expand?”

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Money

How to Become the 1% (It's Easier Than You Think)

Money

12 Ways That Writers, Speakers and Experts Can Make Money as Key People of Influence

Money

4 Lessons From an Entrepreneur Who Became a Self-Made Billionaire Before Turning 40