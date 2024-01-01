Founder and CEO, KBW Ventures

As a figure of business, technology enthusiast, and investor, HRH Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud is a firm proponent of clean energy, healthy living, the humane treatment of animals, and a motivated voice for entrepreneurship.

A member of the Saudi Arabian royal family, Prince Khaled was born in California and spent his youth in Riyadh under the mentorship of his father, philanthropist HRH Prince Alwaleed bin Talal Al Saud, founder and Chairman of Kingdom Holding Company.

Today, with holdings on three continents, Prince Khaled stands at the gateway between the Middle East’s evolving economies and the Western world. As a venture capitalist who advocates for climate change awareness, Prince Khaled has a keen interest in promoting sustainable business models.

Prince Khaled is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of KBW Ventures, and works across several tiers and levels of the business. In the real estate and property markets, Prince Khaled serves as Vice Chairman and co-founder of Arada, a UAE-based development company.