My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Facebook

Facebook Nabs Yahoo Exec as New Chief Security Officer

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Facebook Nabs Yahoo Exec as New Chief Security Officer
Image credit: Pixabay
1 min read
This story originally appeared on Reuters

Yahoo Inc's Alex Stamos will join Facebook Inc as chief security officer, he said on Wednesday.

Stamos, who joined Yahoo as chief information security officer last year, said he would start at the world's largest social media network next Monday.

Stamos announced his move in a post on Facebook and also updated his profiles on Twitter and LinkedIn.

In a LinkedIn account summary, Stamos describes himself as a "security executive who is passionate about building an Internet that is safe and trustworthy for everyday users."

Stamos will replace Joe Sullivan who left Facebook in April to join Uber Technologies Inc.

Facebook and Yahoo could not be reached for comment outside regular business hours.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Corene Summers
Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Facebook

Facebook Denies Being a Social Network in Lawsuit Response

Facebook

The Deadly Poison Sarin Was Detected in a Mailbag at Facebook's Offices in California

Facebook

Facebook's Cryptocurrency: Everything We Know So Far