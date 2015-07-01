My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Multitasking

Forget Multitasking. Real Productivity Comes From Singletasking.

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Forget Multitasking. Real Productivity Comes From Singletasking.
Image credit: Shutterstock
Guest Writer
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Despite the pressure to multitask in our increasingly frantic world, experts warn about the dangers of multitasking – lowering our IQs, shrinking our brains and even decreasing our productivity. Instead of multitasking, experts are now extoling the virtues of singletasking. 

Devora Zack, author of the new book Singletasking: Get More Done – One Thing at a Time, says multitasking is a myth. “The brain cannot be in two places at once, so what people are referencing as multitasking is actually what neuroscientists call task switching and that means rapidly moving back and forth between different tasks,” says Zack.

Task switching, she says, not only lowers productivity by 40 percent but it also shrinks our brains. “When you overload your brain trying to get it to task switch, you shrink the grey matter in your brain,” she says.

Task switching can even be life threatening. “Texting while driving has surpassed driving under the influence as the number one cause of fatal car accidents,” says Zack.

Singletasking, she argues, is working with our brains the way they were created. It means keeping your brain and body in the same place and focused on one thing at a time. When you’re in a meeting, for example, both your body and your brain should be in the meeting rather than your brain running all over the place thinking about all the things you need to do later that day. 

Related: Are You Addicted To Adrenaline? If So, You're Hurting Productivity.

While you may think singletasking will result in you getting less done, Zack says the opposite is true. “You can get more done in the course of the day if at any given moment you’re fully and intensely immersed in the task at hand,” she says. 

How to singletask:

Build fences.

It’s very hard to keep your brain focused once a distraction has already occurred.  If you’re staring at your computer screen while on a conference call, for example, and a pop-up message comes on the screen, it’s almost impossible to resist at least looking at it, and maybe even responding to it. To avoid distractions, Zack recommends anticipating those distractions before they occur. Turn off auditory dings, pop-ups, or turn away from the computer screen to avoid these inevitable distractions.

Related: How to Transform Your Productivity

Cluster task.

This is a particularly beneficial technique with email. With constant email bombardment, it’s common to find that we’ve been super busy during the day but haven’t really accomplished the things we’d hoped to get done. Zack advises cluster-tasking emails, checking three times a day (in the morning, after lunch and before leaving at the end of the day). Following this technique, email will take up less of your day to allow you to be more focused and productive during the other tasks you have to do than if you’re splitting your time into tiny pieces all day long because you’re checking and answering email every five minutes.

Manage extraneous thoughts.

We all have distracting thoughts that enter our brains when we’re trying to focus on the task at hand. Singletasking doesn’t mean avoiding these thoughts but does mean setting them aside, or “parking them” in a designated spot so you can redirect your mind. Jot down distracting thoughts on a Post-It, then quickly return to the task that requires your concentration.

Carve out time for reflection.

A study from Harvard Business School found that people who rested for at least 15 minutes a day and practiced quiet reflection increased their performance by an average of 23 percent. Carving out some time to be alone with your thoughts gives your brain a break from the hectic information overload that surrounds us most of the time.

Related: Swamped? Someone Will Get That for You.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jason Feifer
Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Multitasking

Why Multitasking Is a Myth That's Breaking Your Brain and Wasting Your Time

Multitasking

Why Smart People Don't Multitask

Multitasking

Stop Multitasking! 3 Tips to Help You Focus on the Big Picture.