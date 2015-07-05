Aramex Teams Up With The Happy Box

July 5, 2015 2 min read

Aramex announced in June a logistical partnership with The Happy Box, which is yet another CSR initiative taken up by the logistics and transportation giant. The Happy Box is a children’s educational brand that creates tailor-made educational toys and activities based on a child’s gender and age, which are then mailed to the family’s doorstep on a monthly basis. While their packages have so far been accessible across the UAE, this new partnership with Aramex has expanded their reach, making their services available internationally.

Besides The Happy Box, Kuwaiti entrepreneur Raed Arrar’s Salatcard, a gadget that counts prayer sets or rakat, has also received support from Aramex. This interesting device aims to help children memorize different prayer routines, while also assisting the elderly affected by Alzheimer’s to keep track of theirs as well. With Aramex handling its logistic and shipping burdens, Arrar’s product outreach has now extended well beyond Kuwait’s borders. Aramex, which was established in Amman but later settled in Dubai in 1985, has made “giving back” to the entrepreneurial community one of their key concerns, citing their “entrepreneurial roots” as their reason for the same.

With Aramex being an international leader in their industry, often acquiring smaller courier services abroad, and having partnered with PayPal in 2012, they’ve decided to focus on CSR, specifically with environmental sustainability and small businesses.