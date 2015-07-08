My Queue

Business News

Teaming Up: Uber Covers More Ground In Saudi Arabia

Teaming Up: Uber Covers More Ground In Saudi Arabia
Image credit: Reuters | Kai Pfaffenbach
Former Columnist & Online Liaison, Entrepreneur Middle East
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

 Uber's popularity keeps on growing in the MENA region, with the company now expanding its sharing economy fleet in the capital of Saudi Arabia. The transportation network company announced in June its partnership with Riyadh's London Cab, owned by Ujra Holding, which will give Uber users in the city a fourth transportation service option, in addition to its existing offerings of UberX, UberBlack, and UberLux. "As the global leader in urban transportation, it is part of our continuing mission to change the way people work, live and move around," said Uber's KSA General Manager Majed Abukhater. "The Kingdom has proven to be a big fan of our service, and the partnership represents yet another convenient and affordable option for residents to seamless move from point A to B." Adding to Uber's growth in the Kingdom is the launch of its services in Dammam, which makes it the third city after Riyadh and Jeddah that it operates in.

