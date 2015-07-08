5 Marketing Lessons From UFC Legend Conor McGregor

July 8, 2015 4 min read

To UFC fans, Conor McGregor is a recognizable name synonymous with fighting success. In years past, he was the Cage Warriors Featherweight and Lightweight champion. And as of January 2015, McGregor is ranked no. 3 in the Featherweight division in the world in the UFC rankings.

And this Saturday, he is looking to win the UFC Feather Weight Interim Championship. It is a huge match with a lot riding on the outcome.

But besides being an amazing fighter, he is also a very savvy businessman.

The following are a few ways McGregor has made a name for himself in the UFC world. By using these methods, you too can get ahead in your field of business.

1. Be over the top.

Yes, McGregor is an accomplished fighter who should be known for his ability in the ring. After all, as of April 2015, 15 of his 17 wins were a result of TKOs.

But many people feel he is more known for his over-the-top showmanship and trash-spewing talk than what he does during a fight. For instance, he recently said he would "dismantle" Floyd Mayweather on Conan O'Brien.

These sort of antics get people paying attention to McGregor and the sport. He's bringing UFC and MMA to a more main stream crowd, with the upcoming event expected to be one of the biggest ever – tracking more than 1 million pay-per-view purchases.

Business lesson: Don’t be afraid to do something bold in your business. Branch out. Look for new ways to appeal to your customers. Don’t settle for where you are today.

2. Be confident.

During fights, it isn’t abnormal for McGregor to taunt his opponent. He wags his finger at them and even goes so far as to boldly predict how much longer they will last in the fight. (This of course serves to rile the fans up to a fever pitch.)

The man is confident in his abilities and he isn’t afraid to put his skills to the test. McGregor claims his success isn’t a result of arrogance, however. He says that his belief in himself is his most powerful ally.

Business lesson: Believe you are the best at what you do; you make the best product, you offer the best service. Don’t be afraid to showcase your confidence to your customers and/or peers.

3. Have a 'look.'

McGregor understands the importance of creating a “look” all his own. He is often seen outfitted in snazzy three-piece suits. It is kind of like boy next door meets badass. His unique appearance and audacious personality have opened up doors for him. While he is ranked third in the world for his weight class, he is getting more endorsement deals than guys ranked higher than him. His flashiness (and skills) have helped him snag contracts with Reebok, Heiniken, Dethrone Royalty clothing and Monster Energy Drink, to name just a few due to his personality, ability and showmanship.

Business lesson: You should have an easily recognizable look that is synonymous with your business or product. This of the simple black shirt and jeans worn by the late Steve Jobs, or the famous Coca Cola logo. You want your customers to instantly recognize your brand.

4. Be unique.

McGregor is also known by some as 'the notorious' and 'the Celtic tiger,' as he He is respected by his peers and loved by his fans.

He has made a name for himself that took him from obscurity to where he is today, that being the most Googled athlete from the Emerald Isle.

Business lesson: Don’t be like everyone else in your field. Brands are always competing for consumers' attention, so stand out. If you don't, they'll follow someone who is.

5. Back it all up by being really good.

Due to his success, McGregor can stand behind all this big talk and his flashy persona. He can back it up and does so again and again.

Business lesson: Back up your promise and over deliver.

