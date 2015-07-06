Minimum Wage

Pizza Hut's Second-Largest Franchisee Sued in Pay Dispute

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Pizza Hut's Second-Largest Franchisee Sued in Pay Dispute
Image credit: withGod | Shutterstock.com
Reporter
2 min read

Pizza Hut's second-largest franchisee is in hot water with a former delivery worker.

Jamar Hackett of Marlboro, Md., filed a class action lawsuit against his ex-employer, alleging that the franchisee failed to properly compensate employees who used their own cars to deliver pizza.

The suit claims that the defendants – ADF Companies and a number of other co-franchisees – underestimate per mile reimbursement and fail to cover any repairs or maintenance costs associated with delivery work. As a result, Hackett and other Pizza Hut employees were paid less than minimum wage when car-related costs are taken into account.

Related: 8 Trends That Food Franchises Are Watching Right Now

The defendants together own 291 Pizza Hut franchises across a dozen states. They are all united under the ADF brand, making the company the second largest Pizza Hut franchisee in the U.S. and the eighth largest in the world.

ADF Companies did not immediately return Entrepreneur's request for comment. Pizza Hut said it was unable to comment on pending litigation.

While the lawsuit does not accuse Pizza Hut corporate or Yum Brands of wrongdoing, this issue doesn't seem to be isolated to ADF. The lawyers representing Hackett and other drivers have brought a number of similar cases against pizza chain franchisees, including Papa John's, Domino's and other Pizza Hut franchisees. If plaintiffs succeed, it may be time for the pizza delivery industry to buckle up and start considering a new way to pay drivers.  

Related: Chick-fil-A Beats Out Chipotle in Customer Satisfaction

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Minimum Wage

Small-Business Owners Are Split on the Federal Minimum Wage Debate

Minimum Wage

Contrary to Perception, Small Businesses Do Back a Minimum-Wage Increase

Minimum Wage

4 Considerations for Entrepreneurs in the Minimum Wage Debate