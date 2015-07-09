5 Reasons You Need to Get a Walking Desk Right Now

July 9, 2015 4 min read

Entrepreneurs constantly test their endurance on every level -- mentally, emotionally and physically. It seems as if there’s never enough time to tackle everything that needs to get done. Too often, the first thing that falls from the to-do list is physical exercise.

Does that happen to you?

I’m an exercise junkie, but when I started my latest business, I struggled to find time for this passion. Walking has always been my favorite exercise in particular. I love to walk in cities, in the mountains, along a footpath and around my neighborhood.

Yet, five days a week, I need to be at the office, cubicle or seated at a desk to get work done. About a year ago, I finally decided to change my routine to add more exercise into my busy schedule.

I invested in a walking desk and the benefits continue to add up in delightful and surprising ways -- both in my personal and professional life.

Here are a five ways I have been able to turbocharge my career just by using my walking desk:

1. Heightened creativity

I do my best thinking when walking. I gain more new ideas on how to innovate and solve problems when I’m walking than when I’m not. I am not the only one. Steve Jobs was legendary for his creativity and for his walking meetings. Turns out this isn’t a coincidence. A recent Stanford study shows that people are a whopping 60 percent more creative when they’re walking than when they are sedentary. The study showed that it doesn’t matter if you are walking outside or on a treadmill -- you get the same benefit from either.

2. Increased productivity

There’s a lot you can do when walking on a treadmill desk. I wrote this article while on it! A walking desk is the ultimate multi-tasking tool. I can read and edit documents, do email and participate in Hangouts, Skype or phone meetings with colleagues at a low speed. I’ve even participated in telephonic board meetings while walking several miles.

The creativity boost that occurs while I’m walking naturally extends into all of the productive tasks I do while at my treadmill desk.

3. Improved health and fitness

I’ve lost 8 pounds this year. I was in good health to begin with but after my last physical I was healthier across the board.

Walking is the simplest positive change you can make to improve your health. Research shows that the benefits of walking for at least 30 minutes a day can help prevent the most devastating illnesses including heart disease, blood pressure, obesity, osteoporosis and even cancer.

Being active at work helps combat the dreaded sitting-desk syndrome: years of studies show that seated desks are a ticking time bomb for your health.

As an added bonus, the walking desk is convenient and available regardless of weather conditions. I continued to walk miles daily during snowy winter months and the rainy spring. I had one less obstacle and excuse to avoid exercise.

4. Greater sense of achievement

My goal is to walk two to four miles per day on my walking desk -- and I often walk many more. Ticking that goal off my list every day gives me an additional boost of confidence to tackle projects.

5. Reduced stress

Every entrepreneur has it -- that nervous energy that propels you forward. Yet sometimes, it’s a distraction. Walking on your treadmill desk burns off that energy so you can focus.

I continue to walk outside every day and enjoy the fresh air (weather permitting.) When I need to be at my desk to work, I use my walking desk. It has opened up new opportunities for creativity, productivity, well being and better overall health. I’ve found you can literally walk your way to success.

