Productivity

5 Reasons You Need to Get a Walking Desk Right Now

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Founder and CEO of Pocket Mentor
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Entrepreneurs constantly test their endurance on every level -- mentally, emotionally and physically. It seems as if there’s never enough time to tackle everything that needs to get done. Too often, the first thing that falls from the to-do list is physical exercise.

Does that happen to you?

I’m an exercise junkie, but when I started my latest business, I struggled to find time for this passion. Walking has always been my favorite exercise in particular. I love to walk in cities, in the mountains, along a footpath and around my neighborhood. 

Yet, five days a week, I need to be at the office, cubicle or seated at a desk to get work done. About a year ago, I finally decided to change my routine to add more exercise into my busy schedule.

I invested in a walking desk and the benefits continue to add up in delightful and surprising ways -- both in my personal and professional life.

Here are a five ways I have been able to turbocharge my career just by using my walking desk:

Related: Sick of Sitting? Tired of Standing? Take a Load Off With This 'Leaning' Desk.

1. Heightened creativity

I do my best thinking when walking. I gain more new ideas on how to innovate and solve problems when I’m walking than when I’m not. I am not the only one. Steve Jobs was legendary for his creativity and for his walking meetings. Turns out this isn’t a coincidence. A recent Stanford study shows that people are a whopping 60 percent more creative when they’re walking than when they are sedentary. The study showed that it doesn’t matter if you are walking outside or on a treadmill -- you get the same benefit from either.  

2. Increased productivity

There’s a lot you can do when walking on a treadmill desk. I wrote this article while on it!  A walking desk is the ultimate multi-tasking tool. I can read and edit documents, do email and participate in Hangouts, Skype or phone meetings with colleagues at a low speed. I’ve even participated in telephonic board meetings while walking several miles.

The creativity boost that occurs while I’m walking naturally extends into all of the productive tasks I do while at my treadmill desk.  

Related: 3 Simple Ways to Make Exercise a Habit

3. Improved health and fitness

I’ve lost 8 pounds this year. I was in good health to begin with but after my last physical I was healthier across the board.

Walking is the simplest positive change you can make to improve your health. Research shows that the benefits of walking for at least 30 minutes a day can help prevent the most devastating illnesses including heart disease, blood pressure, obesity, osteoporosis and even cancer.  

Being active at work helps combat the dreaded sitting-desk syndrome: years of studies show that seated desks are a ticking time bomb for your health.

As an added bonus, the walking desk is convenient and available regardless of weather conditions. I continued to walk miles daily during snowy winter months and the rainy spring. I had one less obstacle and excuse to avoid exercise.

4. Greater sense of achievement

My goal is to walk two to four miles per day on my walking desk -- and I often walk many more. Ticking that goal off my list every day gives me an additional boost of confidence to tackle projects.

5. Reduced stress

Every entrepreneur has it -- that nervous energy that propels you forward. Yet sometimes, it’s a distraction. Walking on your treadmill desk burns off that energy so you can focus.

I continue to walk outside every day and enjoy the fresh air (weather permitting.) When I need to be at my desk to work, I use my walking desk. It has opened up new opportunities for creativity, productivity, well being and better overall health. I’ve found you can literally walk your way to success.

Related: 8 Ways to Clear Your Mind of Stress

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jon Horowitz
Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Productivity

How to Use Your Calendar Like GPS

Productivity

12 Unconventional Ways to Boost Employee Productivity

Productivity

This Affordable DocuSign Alternative Can Streamline Processing Signatures