Caren Merrick is the Founder & CEO of Pocket Mentor, a mobile app and multi-media company providing leaders with daily advice, tools, and action plans to grow themselves, their teams, and their businesses. For tips on how to communicate for greater success, download Caren’s free guide, 7 Secrets To Highly Effective Communications. Previously, Caren was the Co-Founder and EVP of the enterprise software company webMethods, which grew from a basement start-up to a global Nasdaq company with $200 million in annual revenue and 1,100 employees worldwide. Caren serves on several private equity, financial services, and nonprofit boards and is an author and speaker.
Leadership
6 Ways to Reinvigorate Your Team After Firing an Employee
Good leaders will wisely assess the situation and find the courage to take action following a firing or round of layoffs.
Success Strategies
3 Positive Ways to Harness Career Envy
Examining your envy without judgment allows you to move past that sour emotion and toward your goal.
Podcasts
7 Podcasts for Busy Parents Trying to Juggle It All
Podcasts are the way to go for busy entrepreneurs, who double as parents.
Communication Strategies
An Introvert's Guide to Communicating With Results
The conventional wisdom that you need to be an extrovert to succeed is contradicted by recent research.
Young Entrepreneurs
6 Steps Young Entrepreneurs Can Take To Join a Corporate Board
Serving on a corporate board can be a rewarding way to work hard, learn a lot and collaborate with extraordinary leaders.
Success Strategies
The 3 Questions that Helped Us Grow Our Company From $27K to $200M in Revenue
By asking these simple questions throughout your day and week will help keep your business on track.
Productivity
5 Reasons You Need to Get a Walking Desk Right Now
Here are a few ways you are able to turbocharge your career just by using a walking desk.