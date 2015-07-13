Business Travel

The 10 Best Apps to Pack for Business Travel

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The 10 Best Apps to Pack for Business Travel
Image credit: Stuart Seeger
Guest Writer
Chief Business Officer at CircleBack
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Every time I travel by air -- except when the wireless is out, of course -- I feel grateful to have my phone. The reason? Absolutely everything these days is in the cloud -- just like I am!

Related: How One Startup Is Changing the Vacation Tour Business

I think about how, 20 years ago, how much time was lost in transit, when I could have been tracking expenses, saving receipts, hiring travel agents. Clearly, I’m infinitely more productive when I'm on the road these days than I used to be.

So here are the 10 best apps to pack for business travel. Airplane-willing, of course, they're my -- and potentially your -- lifeline:

1. Concur

Concur is, legitimately, the one travel/expense manager that could rule them all. Yes, you probably already use it, or have been dazzled by the possibilities of its up-and-coming competitors, but, from Concur's expense management tools, to its ability to sync with your office for necessary approvals, to the easily exported expense reports, this app -- even if it’s cliche -- is cliche for a reason.

2. TripIt 

TripIt makes itinerary planning easy, by storing all your various reservation numbers in one place for easy access. All I do is forward my reservation confirmation emails, and TripIt builds a master itinerary, complete with everything I need. This tool, now owned by the monolith Concur, was created by a founder of Hotwire.

3. Circleback

Full disclosure: I'm the chief business officer at CircleBack. But, regardless, I find this app perfect for business travel, something I’ve been doing throughout my entire career. It maintains all my contacts, brings them together in one place and keeps them deduped, accurate and updated. It even notifies me when there are changes, so I can get in touch with potential prospects the minute they start in on new decision-making positions. It also has slick business card scanning and email sig capture.

Related: Travel Tech: 4 Gadgets for Running Your Business on the Fly

4. Skyscanner

With a variety of apps for flights, car rental and hotel booking, Skyscanner makes it easy to compare bookings, find the best price and book in app. It’s great for booking on-the-go when those “unexpected” trips arise. 

5. Yelp

I’m a bit of a foodie, and, between meeting with potential clients over power lunches and treating himself at the end of the day, Yelp is a no-brainer, with its reviews, menus and address-tracking.

6. Docusign

The life of an executive, especially the chief business officer, is filled with contracts. Docusign makes executing contracts simple and, more importantly, mobile.

7. Handshake

When I work trade shows, Handshake is my go-to app. It allows an entire sales-order process to occur in an attractive app that automatically reports sales back to your business for processing. It also offers on-the-go glances at important client information (previous orders, account assignments and more).

8. Google Drive

I live and die by Google Drive and am able to collaborate and review with my content team anywhere. Whether I’m sharing documents, tracking my teams’ output or reviewing/adjusting our content calendar to know what’s coming, it all happens here.

9. Twitter

Any respectable professional must live by Twitter. At an instant, you can check out influencers, top blogs and news from where you aren’t. You can also view your team’s social media stats for the week and keep track of the ever-shifting industry. 

10. Asana  

Even when I'm elsewhere in the world, teamwork and deadlines loom. The Asana app lets me communicate with my team, view deadline progress and escalate/manage tasks from anywhere. Anyone who manages a team with deadlines and output goals needs Asana.

Related: Your Office in a Bag: What to Bring When You're Traveling for Work 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Business Travel

8 Ways to Avoid the 'Bad Health' Burden of Business Trips

Business Travel

4 Ways to Optimize Your Company's Business Travel for Efficiency and Cost Savings

Business Travel

This Modern Duffel Bag Is a Must-Have for Business Travelers