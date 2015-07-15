Amazon

Is Amazon's Prime Day Sale Shaping Up to Be a Dud?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on CNBC

When Amazon announced some of the deals that would be offered starting at midnight Wednesday—from $75 TVs to half-off cameras—Amazon Prime members set their alarms for the price savings.

But by the morning many were wondering why they even bothered.

Customers took to Twitter to voice their disappointment with the slow-loading website featuring deals they didn't think measured up to the Black Friday-busting hype.


 

Even the deals on high-profile items like Amazon's Fire TV Stick lasted only a couple of hours before the savings were fully claimed. The waitlist for the TV streaming device was filled minutes later. That led many frustrated customers to wonder if they were intentionally misled.


 

Amazon insisted it was part of a plan to "stagger the deals to make sure the fun will last through tonight," according to a spokeswoman. With new deals starting as often as every 10 minutes, she urged Prime customers to stay tuned for more.

But as the website's traffic surged, customers added slow load times to their growing list of complaints.


 

Data from Internet performance firm Catchpoint Systems showed Amazon encountered problems dealing with its surge of customers heading to the site by midday despite its best efforts to prepare ahead of time. Amazon took some steps to reduce load-time issues, but apparently the efforts were not enough to counter the onslaught of traffic.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Amina Altai
Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Amazon

Amazon to Invest $700 Million to Retrain 100,000 Workers for New Jobs

Amazon

The Secret Weapon That Targets Your Customers Whether They're on Amazon or Not

Amazon

Check Out the First Job Listing Jeff Bezos Ever Posted for Amazon 25 Years Ago