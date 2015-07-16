SEO Is So Hard That Even Google Needs Help With It

July 16, 2015 1 min read

SEO is a head-scratching proposition for many businesses across the globe -- including, it turns out, the web’s largest search giant itself.

In a decidedly ‘meta’ move, Google is hiring an SEO program manager at its Mountain View, Calif. headquarters. The listing for the position on Google Careers -- whose responsibilities include improving organic searches about Google across the web -- was first spotted by Search Engine Land.

Given Google’s standing as the Internet’s most formidable search engine, it’s remarkable to think that the company would need help enhancing its own Google rankings -- navigating the very algorithms that it establishes.

“You will take part in website development and optimization, help shape blog and social strategy, improve website code hygiene and define web architecture for international websites,” according to the description.

For any SEO aficionados interested in learning more about the gig, check out the listing in full right here.

