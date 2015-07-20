This All-in-One Travel Jacket Is Approaching $1 Million on Kickstarter

July 20, 2015 2 min read

Anyone who has spent any amount of time on the road, whether for business or pleasure, knows that the key to zen travel is being organized. Having exactly what you need -- no more, no less -- makes running through airports, navigating public transportation and toting all of your belongings manageable. There is nothing worse than losing something important like your passport or phone charger when you are halfway across the globe.

That’s why a company called BauBax is basically killing it on Kickstarter with a campaign for an innovative jacket that offers 15 built-in features for travelers. The Chicago-based product design firm had raised more than $894,000 from 5,500-plus backers as of midday today. That’s more than 44 times the $20,000 the company was hoping to raise.

The travel jacket is available for both men and women as either a sweatshirt, blazer, windbreaker or bomber. The earliest campaign donors were able to snag items for anywhere from $89 to $119; new donors will pay between $109 and $129.

The jacket is impressive in that it looks like an ordinary jacket, but contains an impressive number of features. Our personal favorite is a built-in inflatable neck pillow and eye mask. Who wants to have a neck pillow attached to their suitcase as they are rolling to and from the airport? Not cool. The Koozie Drink Pocket is also pretty sweet. How many times have you hit that airplane fold-down table with your knee and sent your red wine spilling all over your pants or the lap of the person next to you? The worst.

Have a wee look at the video below to see more of the innovative features of this travel jacket.