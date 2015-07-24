Turn It Up: Bose SoundLink Color

SoundLink Color, a Bluetooth speaker that allows you to play your music everywhere you go by Bose, pairs easily with your smartphone or tablet and has a wireless range of about 30 feet. Known for high-quality audio, they’ve upped the volume up on style with this sleek, new, portable device that’s available in five fun colors- blue, mint, red, black and white. SoundLink Color features a rechargeable lithium-ion battery and gives you up to eight hours of playing time. The speaker remembers eight of the most recently paired devices which makes reconnecting simple, and when it comes to pairing, the device features voice prompts to guide you through the process.