Stephen Hawking

Here's Your Chance to Ask Stephen Hawking Anything

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Here's Your Chance to Ask Stephen Hawking Anything
Image credit: Sheryl Nadler | REUTERS
Assistant Editor, Contributed Content
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Have you ever wanted to talk to a genius? To pick their brain about any topic you wanted? Now you can. Stephen Hawking, arguably the most famous theoretical physicist in the world (can you even name another one?), is taking your questions.

Beginning at 8 a.m. ET on Monday, July 27, you can submit questions for Hawking to answer during his Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit. Hawking will continue the conversation on the reddit.com/r/science thread until Tuesday, August 4, making this the first time Reddit has extended an AMA over that long a time period.

Related: Stephen Hawking: Artificial Intelligence Could 'End the Human Race'

The public Q&A is part of the #maketechhuman initiative by Wired and Nokia. The campaign started this past March, launching when Sir Tim Berners-Lee, inventor of the World Wide Web, hosted his own AMA.

Hawking is expected to offer more of his views on artificial intelligence during the AMA. Earlier this year, he expressed the need to “research how to maximize [AI’s] benefits while avoiding potential pitfalls” in a document he penned with some of the biggest names in technology, including Bill Gates and Elon Musk.

Not only is this exciting for Hawking fans, but it could also be some much-needed good publicity for Reddit. The online forum has had a tumultuous few weeks, with former CEO Ellen Pao resigning due to public pressure over the management and direction of the site.

Related: 3 Business Takeaways from Elon Musk's Reddit AMA

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kim Perell
Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Stephen Hawking

Watch Stephen Hawking Audition A-List Actors to Be His New Voice

Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking Teams With Billionaire Yuri Milner to Find an Earth-Like Planet

Stephen Hawking

Here's Your Chance to Ask Stephen Hawking Anything