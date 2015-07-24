Here's Your Chance to Ask Stephen Hawking Anything

July 24, 2015 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Have you ever wanted to talk to a genius? To pick their brain about any topic you wanted? Now you can. Stephen Hawking, arguably the most famous theoretical physicist in the world (can you even name another one?), is taking your questions.

Beginning at 8 a.m. ET on Monday, July 27, you can submit questions for Hawking to answer during his Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit. Hawking will continue the conversation on the reddit.com/r/science thread until Tuesday, August 4, making this the first time Reddit has extended an AMA over that long a time period.

Related: Stephen Hawking: Artificial Intelligence Could 'End the Human Race'

The public Q&A is part of the #maketechhuman initiative by Wired and Nokia. The campaign started this past March, launching when Sir Tim Berners-Lee, inventor of the World Wide Web, hosted his own AMA.

Hawking is expected to offer more of his views on artificial intelligence during the AMA. Earlier this year, he expressed the need to “research how to maximize [AI’s] benefits while avoiding potential pitfalls” in a document he penned with some of the biggest names in technology, including Bill Gates and Elon Musk.

Not only is this exciting for Hawking fans, but it could also be some much-needed good publicity for Reddit. The online forum has had a tumultuous few weeks, with former CEO Ellen Pao resigning due to public pressure over the management and direction of the site.

Related: 3 Business Takeaways from Elon Musk's Reddit AMA