Amazon

Next Up for Amazon ... Drive-Thru Grocery Stores?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
This story originally appeared on CNBC

E-commerce behemoth Amazon.com is developing a drive-thru grocery store concept to be first deployed in the Silicon Valley area, the Silicon Valley Business Journal reported.

The concept would allow customers to order their groceries online, then schedule a pickup, the report said, citing sources familiar with the company's plans.

"We are seeing the emergence of the next generation of the food distribution system," Bill Bishop, chief architect at Brick Meets Click, told the newspaper.

Amazon did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment, and the newspaper said third-party developer Oppidan Investment declined to comment on the project.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Amazon

Amazon to Invest $700 Million to Retrain 100,000 Workers for New Jobs

Amazon

The Secret Weapon That Targets Your Customers Whether They're on Amazon or Not

Amazon

Check Out the First Job Listing Jeff Bezos Ever Posted for Amazon 25 Years Ago