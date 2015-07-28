Good News for Your Inbox: LinkedIn Cuts Back on Annoying Emails

July 28, 2015 2 min read

Has LinkedIn been annoying you lately? Don't worry – the social network is listening to users and making some changes.

On Monday, LinkedIn announced in a blog post that it is making changes to cut back on the frequency of emails it sends users. According to the company, for every 10 emails previously mailed, it has removed four.

The company is cutting down on the emails by sending one weekly digest of invitations to connect, instead of sending an email to notify users of each individual request. It is also now aggregating LinkedIn Groups updates into a single email, instead of sending emails for each update.

LinkedIn says that it recently began implementing these changes, and, so far, the response has been positive – or at least less negative. Apparently, users' complaints have been halved since the new policies were put in place.

This is the second time in a week that LinkedIn has announced a policy change due to user dissatisfaction. On Saturday, LinkedIn's Security Blog released a post saying that, after user complaints, the social network would reintroduce the tool that allowed members to immediately download contacts.

LinkedIn removed the tool to immediately export contacts last Thursday, in an attempt to prevent inappropriate data exporting by third parties. After user backlash, the company said the tool would return for a limited time, until the company finds a new way to make users' data available for download within minutes.

