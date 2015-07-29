Dr APJ Abdul Kalam: 20 Inspiring quotes from India's favourite 'Bharat Ratna'

July 29, 2015 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, popularly known as the ‘Missile Man’ of India, was a source of inspiration for tens and thousands of Indians. A league apart, his life philosophy and teachings are not only admired by the older generation, but especially reminisced by young. Kalam’s prodigious rise from Rameswaram, a small but famous pilgrimage town in Tamil Nadu, led him to become one of the world’s most accomplished leaders.

Dr Kalam, who would have turned 84 on October 15 this year, took his last breadth on July 27 post a cardiac arrest while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management in Shillong. Tributes from all over the world poured in to pay their last respect and homage to this legendary personality. Dr Kalam will be always remembered for his passion and love for science, technology and innovation. His contributions have not only enabled scientists, educationists and writers across the globe, but have instilled courage in each and every Indian citizen to dream and achieve extraordinary things in life despite adverse conditions.

His autobiography ‘Wings of Fire’ is a tribute to the ordinary people of India, who are the torch bearers of the country guiding it on the path of peace and humanity. In his words, “We are all born with a divine fire in us. Our efforts should be to give wings to this fire and fill the world with the glow of its goodness.” Leaving you at this thought, we present 20 Inspiring quotes from the most popular President of our time on life, dreams, success, failure and motivation:

1.“All Birds find shelter during rain. But Eagle avoids rain by flying above clouds.”

2.“Don’t take rest after your first victory because if you fail in second, more lips are waiting to say that your first victory was just luck.”

3."All of us do not have equal talent. But, all of us have an equal opportunity to develop our talents.”

4.“You have to dream before your dreams can come true.”

5.“Failure will never overtake me if my definition to succeed is strong enough.”

6.“I'm not a handsome guy, but I can give my hand to someone who needs help. Beauty is in the heart, not in the face.”

7.“The best brains of the nations may be found on the last benches of the classrooms.”

8.“You cannot change your future, but, you can change your habits, and surely your habits will change your future.”

9.“If you fail, never give up because F.A.I.L. means “First Attempt In Learning”. End is not the end, if fact E.N.D. means “Effort Never Dies.” If you get No as an answer, remember N.O. means “Next Opportunity”, So let’s be positive.”

10.“Look at the sky. We are not alone. The whole universe is friendly to us and conspires only to those who dream and work.”

11.“I will work and sweat for a great vision, the vision of transforming India into a developed nation.”

12.“Don’t read success stories, you will only get message. Read failure stories, you will get some ideas to get success.”

13.“Your best teacher is your last mistake.”

14.“One best book is equal to hundred good friends, but one good friend is equal to a library.”

15.“No matter what is the environment around you, it is always possible to maintain brand of integrity.”

16.“Man needs difficulties in life because they are necessary to enjoy the success.”

17.“Unless India stands up to the world, no one will respect us. In this world, fear has no place. Only strength respects strength.”

18.“Climbing to the top demands strength, whether it is to the top of Mount Everest or to the top of your career.”

19.“Thinking is the capital, Enterprise is the way, Hard Work is the solution”

20.“Be active! Take on responsibility! Work for the things you believe in. If you do not, you are surrendering your fate to others.”

Inputs provided by Samiksha Jain