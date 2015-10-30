Swadha Mishra

Former Staff, Entrepreneur.com

Hay Group India: Determined to create successful startup stories

Global management consulting firm Hay Group's NextBig100 program aims to enable 100 startups into the NextBig 100 Companies of India.

ZuperMeal: Empowering home cooks

Food enthusiast Balasubramanian quit his job to start on his own post realising the huge potential of home-cooked food market in India.

Serving Scientifically Designed Meals to Patrons

'I chose to work for startups to keep my entrepreneurial spirits alive.'

How Foodport is changing the way you eat at work

Always willing to experiment in the food space, this Gurgaon-based duo serve healthy food ubiquitous for working professionals.

KAS New York: A dreamer's journey from Finance to Fashion

Venturing into the world of entrepreneurship came natural to Kirat. He soon quit his banking job to follow his heart.

Food tech startups will lose flavor in 2016, so you might want to reconsider

'They should have very strong reasons to say that this is the reason why I need money.'

