Arab IPO Summit To Take Place In Dubai

The 2015 Arab IPO Summit will take place in Dubai from September 14-17, themed Gateway to Capital, Growth and Value. The organizers hope to bring in some of the biggest companies and investment banks across the region to assess the current state of Arab companies and how they can keep growing and continue to raise capital. Some of the topics covered include assessing the pros and cons of listing on different stock exchanges in the region, the significance of effective market regulation, and how IPOS can play a role in raising capital and growth.

The Arab IPO Summit features keynote speakers for industry leaders, including Adil Taqi, CFO, Damac Group, Ahmed Saleh Al Marhoon, Director General, Muscat Securities Market, and Fahima Al Bastaki, Senior Vice President, Head of Business Development Division, Dubai Financial Market. The conference’s strategic partners are the UAE Security & Commodities Authority, the Dubai Financial Market, the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, the Muscat Securities Market, the Union of Arab Securities Authorities, the Qatar Stock Exchange, and the Egyptian Exchange. Registration is now open.