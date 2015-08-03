Innovation Now Presented by

Elon Musk Says Tesla Cars Will Soon Be Able to Steer and Parallel Park Themselves

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Elon Musk Says Tesla Cars Will Soon Be Able to Steer and Parallel Park Themselves
Image credit: Getty Images
Elon Musk, CEO & CTO SpaceX
Guest Writer
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Presented by

For a man deeply concerned about the proliferation of artificial intelligence, this one seems a tad ironic, but here it is regardless: Elon Musk said that Tesla cars will soon be ready to steer and parallel park themselves.

In a series of tweets on Friday, the Tesla CEO announced that the company is primed to release a software update that will allow its cars to auto-steer and parallel park.

First, however, there is one more kink that needs to be worked out, namely ensuring that the software can decipher light road markings at dusk.

Related: Elon Musk's Money Is Being Used to Stop AI From Obliterating Humans

The software, Musk tweeted, will allow the car to react more expertly over time.

Tesla, of course, isn't the only company actively involved in automated driving. Google has been testing self-driving cars on the open road since 2009.

Musk's announcement wasn’t unexpected. Tesla has already dipped its wheels in the automation space. Available features include sensors that detect objects within 16 feet, lane-departure and blind-spot warnings, as well as adaptive cruise control. 

Related: Mercedes' Self-Driving Car Says Hello to San Francisco

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Self-Driving Cars

Waymo Gets First Permit to Test Fully Driverless Cars in California

Self-Driving Cars

Apple Now Has More Than 50 Self-Driving Cars on the Road

Self-Driving Cars

Police Release Footage From Fatal Uber Self-Driving Car Crash