Health and Wellness

Angels-backed startup accelerator VentureNursery backs Wellness marketplace The Home Salon

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Angels-backed startup accelerator VentureNursery backs Wellness marketplace The Home Salon
Image credit: thehomesalon.in
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mumbai-based The Home Salon Pvt Ltd (THS) offering on-demand beauty and wellness services at consumer’s home, has raised an undisclosed amount in seed investment from angels-backed startup accelerator VentureNursery. The start-up graduated from VentureNursery’s sixth accelerator batch in June 2015.

“During VentureNursery’s acceleration programme Rishika and Nihar amazed us with their passion and combined strength as a founding team. We are confident that their commitment to ensuring superior customer experience will go a long way in disrupting the burgeoning salon and grooming industry," said Sanjay Mehta, Founding Member, VentureNursery.

The idea was conceptualised by husband-wife duo Rishika Chandan, Co-Founder; and Nihar Thanawala, Founder of THS. The platform aims to connect stylists, therapists and beauticians to the consumers who are looking for convenient and prompt home services and treatments.

“Beauty treatments, an essential part of every woman’s grooming requirements, often get compromised due to lack of time and increasingly demanding schedules. ‘The Home Salon’ aims at making these services a part of their routine without making them go out of the way to fulfill their beauty needs, saving time and allowing them to manage their responsibilities easily," shared Chandan. THS operates as a controlled marketplace, which curates products with their app-based model.

THS will soon launch its Android and iOS apps, which will enable customers to book salon and spa services on the go. Currently, it operates in Mumbai only, but have elaborate plans to expand in other cities soon.

Chandan, an MBA in finance from ISB, was with Ernst & Young (now EY) before starting The Home Salon. In the past, she has also worked with o3 Capital and has short stints at Citigroup and Edelweiss. Thanawala, also an ISB MBA grad, has previously worked at EY and ASK Property Investment Advisors before joining The Home Salon.

VentureNursery was founded by Shravan Shroff and Ravi Kumar in 2012. It conducts four boot camps a year in Mumbai and accommodates two startups in each camp. At the end of each programme, startups graduating successfully from the programme are evaluated for investment by VentureNursery’s members.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Health and Wellness

Why are Health and Wellness Startups Flourishing?

Health and Wellness

How Tech-Infused Clothing Has the Potential to Improve Personal Health

Health and Wellness

Can You do 4 Hours of Gym Everyday?