Crowdfunding

ah! Venture reinvests in crowdfunding platform Ketto; raises $700K through Chennai Angels, others

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
ah! Venture reinvests in crowdfunding platform Ketto; raises $700K through Chennai Angels, others
Image credit: Shutterstock
Former Staff, Entrepreneur.com
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mumbai-based crowdfunding platform for social, personal and creative projects Ketto has raised $700K in latest round of funding led by Chennai Angles and Calcutta Angles along with ah! Ventures, Intellcap Impact Investment Network, Indus Age Partners, Singapore Angel Network, India Internet Fund, LetVenture and Project Guerrilla.

Commenting on the investment, Harshad Lahoti, Co-founder, ah! Ventures, said, “ah! Impact, the platform through with the investment was made in 2013 was created to support the growing number of social enterprises. The re-investment is our commitment and foresight towards social investing in India, also the large number of our investors, which are mostly first time investors have shown great interest in investing in social enterprises with high potential and measurable social or environmental impact.” ah! Impact is in the process of closing another social impact deal soon.

With the infused funds, the startup plans to double its technology and business development team with an aim to reach USD $100m in volumes by crowdfunding. Ketto also plans to expand operations in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, among other South-East Asian countries.

Founded in October 2012 by Varun Sheth, Bollywood actor Kunal Kapoor and Zaheer Adenwala, Ketto is Asia’s largest crowdfunding platform for social, personal and creative projects. The company has witnessed a growth of 3000 per cent year-on-year basis in terms of volumes.

In the last 12 months, multiple celebrities and corporates have backed various projects by raising funds on Ketto. The list includes names like- Hritik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Anuskha Sharma, Myntra, Star Sports, among others.

With global crowdfunding market estimated to reach $96 billion by 2025, and Asia being the key growth driver, Ketto is uniquely positioned to amass maximum support for a project of any kind–be it disaster, social, technology, creative or personal.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Crowdfunding

Importance of Verification in Crowdfunding

Crowdfunding

Beyond Kickstarter: 10 Niche Crowdfunding Platforms for Startups

Crowdfunding

If Your Startup Falls Into One of These Categories, It's Not a Fit for Crowdfunding