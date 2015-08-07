Fast growing on-demand home service marketplace Doormint bags $3 mn from Helion, Kalaari

Image credit: Shutterstock
3 min read
Mumbai-based on-demand home service start-up Doormint has recently announced to raise about $3 million in its Series A round of funding co-led by Helion Ventures and Kalaari Captial. The investment will provide Doormint the resources to expand its current service network in Mumbai as well as establish its presence in other metro cities. The start-up is also looking to get professionals on board with a proven track record across marketing, operations and technology.

Commenting on Investment, Ritesh Banglani, Partner, Helion Ventures, said “On-demand home services is a fast-growing market in urban areas, where tech savvy consumers seek time-saving resources to meet their household needs of maintenance and repair. Doormint’s key differentiation of a branded service nature that takes full responsibility for service delivery and customer satisfaction along with convenient and superior product offerings such as one-touch home service to eliminate calling, upfront pricing and post service warranty are pegged to make it the market leader."

Doormint was conceived and founded in 2015 to provide doorstep home solutions at affordable prices. Focusing on amazing convenience and service quality, Doormint aims to resolve the household grievances of the always-mobile metropolitan populace through its mobile app and online platforms.

With this funding, Doormint plans to set in motion an aggressive and targeted expansion campaign that would establish it as a leader owing to its innovative technology to control operations and better networking capability with both customers and service providers. The brand’s USP lies in its convenient service and better product offerings, such as one-touch home service to eliminate calling, upfront pricing and post service warranty.

Speaking on the same lines, Abhinav Aggarwal, CEO, Doormint, said, “We aim to provide affordable, technology driven home solutions to our consumers. The latest investment comes as a major shot in the arm, enabling us to expand and consolidate our service network in Mumbai while also proliferating in other metro cities. We have complete faith that with our superior service penetration and customer-oriented mobile interface, we will establish ourselves as a market leader in the next 6-8 months."

With its growing service network and robust business model, Doormint’s vision of revolutionizing home services in the country is fast becoming a viable reality. Expansion plans are already lined up for Delhi, Gurgaon and Bengaluru over the next three months.

