The Executive Selection: Fred Perry

The Executive Selection: Fred Perry
Image credit: Fred Perry
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

 So we’re all a bit low key this month- it’s hot, it’s steamy, and we don’t much feel like strapping ourselves into full-on gear. Lucky for you, Fred Perry makes a mean shirt. Clean lines, good shade range, and most importantly, a lightweight texture. The SS15 range will meet your needs and you can wear these pieces into the fall, for maximum utility.

 

Source: Fred Perry

