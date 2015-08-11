First Impressions

4 Essentials for Being the Person People Remember

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 Essentials for Being the Person People Remember
Image credit: Shutterstock
Contributor
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When meeting new people at business or networking events, you’ve probably noticed that some people make much stronger impressions than others. You’re more likely to have more favorable opinions of some and not others.

You may wonder what makes some people so immediately memorable and others so instantly forgettable, and whether there’s some secret formula the former use to create such an effective impact.

It’s not rocket science, it’s just Human Nature 101. The people you remember upon first meeting simply appeal to your self-interest. They might tell you relevant facts about themselves that you want or need to know, share a story that resonates with you, or have a solution you’ve been searching for.

You can learn to make a memorable first impression, and introduce yourself like a pro using these four simple tips.

1. Clarify your value.

By the time the guy across the table from you has finished saying, “My name is John Doe, and I’m the Strategic Business Coordinator at ABC Company,” you’ve most likely already forgotten who he is and what he does. Why? Because he hasn’t conveyed how he or his company can help you or someone you know.

Here’s an example of a more memotable introduction: “Hi, I’m John Doe, and as a Strategic Business Coordinator at ABC Company, we help companies do X, Y and Z.” If you need this person’s help, product or service, you will perk up and remember him and ask for his contact information.

Related: 6 Essentials for Making Your Elevator Pitch Unforgettable

2. Speak with gusto.

Some people come across like they want to blend with the wallpaper. They seem embarrassed to introduce themselves and just want to get past the introduction. People who believe their jobs are secure don’t always feel the need to put themselves forward, but few entrepreneurs have that luxury. You are your brand. You are the face of your business and can’t afford to fade into the woodwork.

Present yourself confidently, with enthused energy. Show that you’re interested in and engaged with those you’re interacting with, whether it’s an audience of one at a networking event or a tableful of potential clients.

3. Be culturally aware.

As a twenty-first century entrepreneur, you probably deal regularly with all kinds of people from different personal or professional backgrounds, companies, industries or countries. Incorporate these factors into your introduction to demonstrate that you are a true professional who understands and appreciates the nuances of today’s diverse business world.

If you know you’re going to meet a new client or customer who is based overseas, research the social protocols of his culture’s corporate norms beforehand to avoid unintentionally offending or alienating him. 

Related: The Myriad Benefits of Diversity in the Workplace

4. Observe and emulate.

Every meeting with a new person or group is a golden opportunity to introduce yourself effectively. One of my favorite quotes from Jack Kornfield’s Buddha’s Little Instruction Book reads, “‎Imagine that every person in the world is enlightened but you. They are all your teachers, each doing just the right things to help you learn perfect patience, perfect wisdom, perfect compassion.”

The next time you meet someone memorable, be observant and try to figure out what makes them stand out and why. When you meet someone more nondescript, try not to do whatever they do that makes them so forgettable.

First impressions are easy to make and hard to change. Keep these basic principles in mind when meeting new people in any situation and you’ll learn to make a positive, and memorable, first impression.

Related: 10 Ways You Can Blow a First Impression

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

First Impressions

How to Create a Strong First Impression as a Leader

First Impressions

The Science of the First Impression: 5 Elements of a Great First Impression

First Impressions

The 4 Skills Needed to Make a Great Impression