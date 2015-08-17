Turn your laundry woes into a delightful experience with PickMyLaundry

August 17, 2015 3 min read

Laundry day… fret fret fret...tiresome hours of sorting the whites from the colors and then the delicates. Going through all those labels to wash it just right and maintain the quality of the fibre is a hassle many have known. Bitten by the ‘busyness bug,’ we simply don’t have the time anymore.

Well, this trio figured that maybe people like you and me need a simple, economical and efficient laundry service. IITians Gaurav Agrawal (BHU), Ankur Jain (Bombay) and Samar Sisodia (BHU) set up PickMyLaundry in January 2015.

PickMyLaundry provides convenient, affordable and quality laundry and dry-cleaning services to mobile and internet-using consumers. An on-demand service, they offer Wash & Fold, Wash & Iron, Dry Clean, Steam Press, Show Servicing and Carpet Cleaning, amongst others. With an impeccably laundered website, they provide a very simple way of placing an order - with payments via COD or Online. The Android version is to be launched very soon.

Laundry is a pain point for almost everyone, but their primary target audience is bachelors (working professionals). Having said that, there seems to be a huge requirement from housewives, senior citizens, and students as well. They have 82% customers who place orders repeatedly, and a whopping 40% customers use their services.

With a turnaround time of 24 hours, they have 2 hour time slots starting from 7 AM, ending at 11 PM; thus making it convenient for working professionals.They have framed synergies and internal agreements with laundry partners, ensuring quality & faster turnaround times. Their integrated processes for laundromats helps them manage their resources well and get the processing done at a very low cost.

Their data analytics show the order distribution in weekdays vs weekends, the peak time slots, geographical concentration, etc. - which helps in planning and the execution of logistics - another important factor in this tough operations-oriented business. They use automatic washing machines which get programmed for different garments based on the type of fabric; and they use a mix of international detergents that exhuberate a long lasting freshness.

There are asset-owned players who also have their retail customers. But they aim to bring all these players on-board and route all the retail customers through PickMyLaundry. With a similar business model, they aspire to be the Washio in India.Washio, that’s also been called the Uber-for-laundry raised their Series A in June 2014 at $10.5 million by Canaan Partners.

Journey so far

Processed upto 2,000 clothes a day

Operational in Delhi-NCR

More than 2,500 customers and 1,000 wardrobes managed

Way forward, they are adding vendors to increase their capacity, and targeting to manage up to 8,000 wardrobes a month by December 2015, which signifies a hockey stick growth.

Going forward, they intend to serve more retail consumers; and will launch Express Services like ‘In-a-day Delivery’&‘Overnight Delivery’.

They have already started serving a lot employees from startups like Snapdeal, Tripoto, Moovo, Oyo rooms, to name a few. They also serve expats.