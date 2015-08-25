Technology

Inside Out: Panasonic Bone Conduction Headphones

Image credit: Panasonic
Panasonic has a new way to deliver sound with HGS10 Bone Conduction wrap-around headphones. The accessory doesn’t have buds that fit onto your ears- instead the headphones emit sound through two buds sitting outside the ear that vibrate sounds directly into your ear. Why is this important? It keeps you from blocking out the rest of the world when you tune in to your music. HGS10 allows you to hear music and the ambient noise around you (unless of course, you want to tune out).

