The New Under Armour Ad Speaking to Athletes Will Resonate With Entrepreneurs, Too

Image credit: Under Armour
Senior Entrepreneurship Writer at CNBC
2 min read

Need a dose of motivation? This new Under Armour ad will get you pumped up.

Unveiled today, the new "Rule Yourself” campaign features NBA MVP Stephen Curry, American Ballet Theatre principal dancer Misty Copeland and two-time golf champion Jordan Spieth performing the routine exercises that are fundamental to each of their respective athletic endeavors.

The ad is celebrating persistence, commitment and ambition. It is a prayer to hard work. While the athlete may grow tired of repeating each humble dribble, swing and leg extension, the sum of these efforts, when taken together, is greatness.

That’s why the ad will very likely resonate with entrepreneurs. Just like these athletes, founders are needing to submit to the daily grind of running a startup to find success.

So, take a break from the neverending inbox and the problems that you don’t have a clue how you are going to fix and watch this one-minute Under Armour ad. It will remind you that every small challenge you face every day is just one more step in building your dream.

  

