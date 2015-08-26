Pinpointing Palestinian 'Treps: Silatech Collaborates With PNB To Launch Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Map

August 26, 2015 1 min read

Despite being under occupation, Palestine does have an entrepreneurial ecosystem that is slowly but surely becoming more dynamic. Palestine For A New Beginning (PNB), a coalition of private and public sector institutions that collaborate for Palestinian entrepreneurial ventures, and the Qatar-based social initiative Silatech have launched the Palestine Entrepreneurial Ecosystem Map, an interactive map that reveals and categorizes the different players in the ecosystem, whether they’re SMEs or VCs in the finance sector, or even accelerator or incubator programs. A huge plus about this map is that each business on it is hyperlinked to its website, with Silatech and PNB hoping that better communication will lead to more instances of entrepreneurship in Palestine. The map can be accessed directly on www.palestinemap.info, and it can also be seen on the Silatech website as well as job portal, Palestine Ta3mal (Palestine Works), a joint initiative between Microsoft, Silatech, and the Palestine Ministry of Labor.