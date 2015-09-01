Fast Casual Restaurants

Gluten-Free, Organic or GMO-Free: What Matters Most to Fast-Casual Customers?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Gluten-Free, Organic or GMO-Free: What Matters Most to Fast-Casual Customers?
Image credit: Barn Images
Reporter
2 min read

Fast-casual restaurants chains Chipotle and Sweetgreen have sought to cash in on the latest trends in nutrition. But how much do customers really care about promises of gluten-free, organic and GMO-free food?

According to a recent survey by Zagat, not as much as you might think. Of the three, customers are most likely to prioritize GMO-free food, with 19 percent of respondents saying it is "very important" that a fast-casual restaurant is GMO-free. Meanwhile, only 5 percent of respondents say it's very important to have gluten-free options, compared to 81 percent saying it's not important or they have no opinion.

Food and ingredient quality is still almost unanimously customers' most valued quality in a fast-casual restaurant, suggesting that customers' personal assessments of the food, not trendy labels, keeps them coming back. The two other most important factors: value and cleanliness.

Related: Iced Coffee Challenge: How Do Fast-Food Restaurants Measure Up to Coffee Chains?

Zagat surveyed more than 6,600 people across the U.S. for the publication's first report on fast-casual dining. 

Other interesting findings from the report include how often people eat at fast casuals (two-thirds either go once or twice a week or a few times a month) and when they go most often, with 60 percent tending towards lunch. Only 2 percent most frequently visit fast-casual restaurants for breakfast – an area with huge potential for growth, as at some fast-food chains, such as McDonald's, breakfast makes up a fourth of sales. 

How fast-casual customers conceptualize healthy and high-quality food will also continue to play a major role in how fast-casuals define themselves moving forward. The rise of gluten-free lifestyles already has: from 2010 to 2012, the number of gluten-free options increased tenfold on full-service menus. Chains from Pizza Hut to Panera have added or labeled gluten-free options in just the last year.

However, now the health-conscious crowd may be shifting its focus to GMOs: in April, Chipotle became the first national chain to go GMO free. Still, some customers want even more. On Monday, a lawsuit was filed against the chain claiming that some menu items continue to contain GMOs, such as soft drinks and meat products are made from animals fed GMOs. 

Related: At This New Fast-Food Restaurant, Human Interaction Is Almost Zero

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Fast Casual Restaurants

Gluten-Free, Organic or GMO-Free: What Matters Most to Fast-Casual Customers?

Fast Casual Restaurants

Investors Toss $18.5 Million at Salad Chain Sweetgreen

Franchises

Greg Flynn Owns 1,245 Restaurants and Makes $2 Billion A Year. Here's How He Did It.