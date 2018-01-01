Chipotle

Apple and Lyft Announce Green Initiatives
Green Business

Apple and Lyft Announce Green Initiatives

What are you doing to promote sustainability with your business?
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Your Side Hustle Can Become a Million-Dollar Business. These 5 Examples Prove It.
Side Hustle

Your Side Hustle Can Become a Million-Dollar Business. These 5 Examples Prove It.

Under Armour evolved from its founder's wish for a moisture-wicking t-shirt. What's your pain point and future million-dollar idea?
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
The 16 Most Shocking Moments of 2016
2016

The 16 Most Shocking Moments of 2016

Bye-bye 2016 -- can't say we'll miss you.
Rose Leadem | 11 min read
Chipotle Founder Ells Takes Over as Sole CEO at Burrito Chain
Chipotle

Chipotle Founder Ells Takes Over as Sole CEO at Burrito Chain

Co-CEO Monty Moran stepped down on Monday amid intense pressure to turn around the burrito chain.
Reuters | 3 min read
Customers Sue Chipotle Over '300-Calorie' Burrito That Was Too Good to Be True
Chipotle

Customers Sue Chipotle Over '300-Calorie' Burrito That Was Too Good to Be True

Turns out burritos with pork sausage, cheese and rice aren't diet foods.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
People Are Saying Chipotle's New Burger Joint Is a Rip-Off of In-N-Out and Five Guys
Chipotle

People Are Saying Chipotle's New Burger Joint Is a Rip-Off of In-N-Out and Five Guys

Chipotle opened the first Tasty Made location opened in Lancaster, Ohio, last week, and there's a lot at stake.
Kate Taylor | 6 min read
Chipotle Investors Propose Ousting Founder as Chairman
Chipotle

Chipotle Investors Propose Ousting Founder as Chairman

By stripping board leadership from Ells, who is also co-chief executive, investors would like to institute an independent chair.
Reuters | 3 min read
After A Failure, What Makes Customers 'Trust' Again? And Can Chipotle Pull It Off?
Chipotle

After A Failure, What Makes Customers 'Trust' Again? And Can Chipotle Pull It Off?

When you construct a safety policy, first and foremost, make it personal.
Brian Fielkow | 6 min read
Chipotle's Rewards Program Is so Flawed They Don't Know Who Is Eating Their Free Burritos
Chipotle

Chipotle's Rewards Program Is so Flawed They Don't Know Who Is Eating Their Free Burritos

You can't just throw free burritos at the problem, Chipotle. The reactive marketing plan is too little, too late.
Zach Goldstein | 4 min read
With its New Ad, Chipotle Wants to Make You Forget Its Troubles and Fall in Love Again
Advertising

With its New Ad, Chipotle Wants to Make You Forget Its Troubles and Fall in Love Again

The embattled restaurant chain put out a charming advertisement amidst legal trouble for a top exec.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. is a chain of fast casual restaurants that specializes in burritos and tacos. It was founded in Denver, Colorado in 1993 by Steve Ells, and the chain now expands worldwide with locations in the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany and France. The company is publicly traded on the NYSE and first went public in 2006. 

