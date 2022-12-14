The NFL's JJ Watt Just Sacked Chipotle On Twitter
In a tweet, the Arizona Cardinal defensive pro-bowler expressed displeasure with his diminutive Chipotle burrito.
JJ Watt has one question for Chipotle: Where's the beef?
In a frustrated tweet today, the gigantic defensive end for the NFL's Arizona Cardinals told the Mexican food chain: "Burritos have been getting smaller. It's high time we open dialogue about it. We want big burritos back."
Burritos have been getting smaller…— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 11, 2022
It's high time we open a dialogue about it.
We want big burritos back.@ChipotleTweets #ThisIsSupposedlyDoubleMeat#BurritoJustice#StillHungry#NotAnAd#QuiteTheOppositeActually pic.twitter.com/DCQuhiMyOZ
Watt included a photo of a Chipotle burrito dwarfed by his huge hands—hardly a satisfying meal for a man that measures 6'8 and 288 pounds.
In response to Watt, one miffed tweeter even pulled out a ruler to prove the point.
Same. Supposedly double chicken. This is from two months ago, but I was so appalled I had to take out the ruler… it was mostly tortilla! pic.twitter.com/bAMgYFaz98— Used Cardboard (@used_cardboard) December 11, 2022
Return of #burritogate
The Pro Bowl player's complaint was nothing new. Business Insider broke the story last year that customers around the country were expressing their displeasure across social media that Chipotle has been skimping on their burritos.
At the time, Chipotle blamed the problem on custom orders, not the serving size.
"Guests of Chipotle have the opportunity to completely customize their meal in restaurants by vocalizing their desired portions, or digitally selecting extra, light, normal or on the side when choosing from the list of real ingredients," Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Laurie Schalow said in a statement. "We are not experiencing any supply-chain shortages, and Chipotle receives an abundance of praise for the incredible value its entrees offer with responsibly sourced ingredients chopped or grilled fresh daily."
But this argument hasn't stopped customers from beefing with Chipotle for what they perceive as their shrinking tortilla treat.
At press time, Watt's tweet had over 58,000 likes, with many sending photos of their burrito's diminutive stature.
i feel you. pic.twitter.com/wDHDWMFlsz— Cautiously Optimistic Houston Sports Fan (@swaggypsays) December 13, 2022
Many hope that a big-name star like JJ Watt joining the cause will bring back the plus-size burrito. But Chipotle has yet to respond.
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
'No One Believed' This Black Founder Was the Owner of a Liquor Brand in 2012. He Launched to Great Acclaim — Then Lost It All. Here's How He Made a Multi-Million-Dollar Comeback.
-
Inspired by Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover, Here Are 10 Marketing Tactics That Will Help You Make the Most of Big Changes to Your Company
-
These Brothers Transformed a High School Project Into the Largest Online Soccer Retailer of All Time. Here's What the World Cup Means for Business Now.
-
'I Just Lost All My Life Savings': Michigan Woman Lost $15,000 in Facebook Marketplace Car Scam
-
This Founder Was Dismayed by Food Waste in the Restaurant Industry, So She Started a Zero-Waste Grocery Line That Now Caters Events for Nike
-
Netflix's Secret Club Allows Members to Preview Content Before Anyone Else — But There's a Catch
-
Franchising Could Be the Secret to Reaping the Rewards of a Down Economy. Here Are 5 Reasons Why.