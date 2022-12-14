JJ Watt has one question for Chipotle: Where's the beef?

In a frustrated tweet today, the gigantic defensive end for the NFL's Arizona Cardinals told the Mexican food chain: "Burritos have been getting smaller. It's high time we open dialogue about it. We want big burritos back."

Watt included a photo of a Chipotle burrito dwarfed by his huge hands—hardly a satisfying meal for a man that measures 6'8 and 288 pounds.

In response to Watt, one miffed tweeter even pulled out a ruler to prove the point.

Same. Supposedly double chicken. This is from two months ago, but I was so appalled I had to take out the ruler… it was mostly tortilla! pic.twitter.com/bAMgYFaz98 — Used Cardboard (@used_cardboard) December 11, 2022

Return of #burritogate

The Pro Bowl player's complaint was nothing new. Business Insider broke the story last year that customers around the country were expressing their displeasure across social media that Chipotle has been skimping on their burritos.

At the time, Chipotle blamed the problem on custom orders, not the serving size.

"Guests of Chipotle have the opportunity to completely customize their meal in restaurants by vocalizing their desired portions, or digitally selecting extra, light, normal or on the side when choosing from the list of real ingredients," Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Laurie Schalow said in a statement. "We are not experiencing any supply-chain shortages, and Chipotle receives an abundance of praise for the incredible value its entrees offer with responsibly sourced ingredients chopped or grilled fresh daily."

But this argument hasn't stopped customers from beefing with Chipotle for what they perceive as their shrinking tortilla treat.

At press time, Watt's tweet had over 58,000 likes, with many sending photos of their burrito's diminutive stature.

i feel you. pic.twitter.com/wDHDWMFlsz — Cautiously Optimistic Houston Sports Fan (@swaggypsays) December 13, 2022

Many hope that a big-name star like JJ Watt joining the cause will bring back the plus-size burrito. But Chipotle has yet to respond.