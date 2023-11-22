The company even modified the sign at a Kansas City Chipotle.

Chipotle is capitalizing on a marketing opportunity thanks to Travis Kelce's old resurfaced tweets.

In the wake of pandemonium over the NFL star's budding relationship with Taylor Swift, Swifties are going deep into the archive of his online presence and poking fun at his early internet innocence, with one 2011 post garnering the attention of Chipotle.

"Went from class to therapy, now I need some #chipolte and then I'm off to check out my new apt!!," Kelce, who was attending the University of Cincinnati at the time, tweeted on April 27, 2011.

Although a younger Kelce got the spelling for the Mexican chain restaurant wrong, Chipotle replied to the old post writing, "It's me, hi," referencing Swift's "Anti-Hero" lyrics. The repost has since generated 1.8 million views.

The brand continued to roll with the joke and adopted Kelce's spelling on X. Chipotle also changed the signage of a Kansas City Chipotle location near where Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs play at Arrowhead Stadium.

The sign was changed to "Chipolte" ahead of the Chiefs game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.

Although the temporary change had social media buzzing, Chipotle spokesperson Annie Gradinger told the Kansas City Star that the sign would only be up "for a limited time."