The decision was made ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night.

There's bound to be an upcoming "Blank Space" at one Philadelphia radio station this weekend after Taylor Swift's songs were banned from the airwaves ahead of Monday night's NFL showdown between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Swift's music has been firmly placed on the "do not play list" until the game's kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium on local Philadelphia station Q102 because the superstar and soon-to-be billionaire is dating Chief's Tight End Travis Kelce.

"The Eagle/ Chiefs Game is Monday night, and we need the Birds to focus," said Buster Satterfield, an on-air personality for the radio station, in a news release per local outlet NBC10. "Q102 Loves Taylor Swift as much as the rest of the world but this weekend, the only Swift and Kelce we recognize play for the Birds."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have dinner at Waverly Inn in NYC (Getty Images)

It's a harsh blow for Swift, who has previously declared herself a part of the Eagle's fandom.

"I don't know how large the debate was, but I did see the debate," Swift told fans during the Philadelphia stop of her "Eras" world tour in May. "I have a lyric that says, 'With my Eagles T-shirt hanging from the door.' I saw some people wondering if it was the band the Eagles or the team the Eagles, and I love the band the Eagles, but guys, come on. I'm from Philly. Of course, it's the team."

Swift's music was paused on Q102 at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Monday night's highly-anticipated game will be a rematch of Super Bowl LVII, where the Chiefs defeated the Eagles (and Kelce's brother, Jason, who plays center for the Eagles) 38 to 35.

Though the rivalry rings true, the Kelce boys have kept things amicable in the spirit of the holiday after releasing a single together on the Eagle's second annual Christmas album, aptly named "A Philly Special Christmas."

Ms. Swift might have some competition in the singing arena after all.